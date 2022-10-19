The 3-2-6 Report: An in-depth look at the Rebels running over Auburn

Anytime I think about Ole Miss playing Auburn, there is one game my mind always refers to: the Laquon Treadwell game.

It is one of those games I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when it happened. I was huddled in front of a petroleum tank heater in a dugout playing slowpitch softball with the game on my phone. It was miserably cold and the results of that game made it all even more miserable.

With 10 wins all time against the Tigers, there was reasonable doubt that Ole Miss would take care of business like the should have. But, Lane Kiffin got his first win against Auburn as the Rebs won 48-34. The 3-2-6 report will take a deeper look at the victory.

3 Plays of the Game

Apparently, even the Auburn fans could point to a failed coaching adjustment from weeks of kick-off alignment and were furious. It was a crucial moment in the game that allowed the Rebels to eventually go back up two scores. The Tigers stormed back from down 21 to make it a 28-24 contest. Ole Miss kicked a field goal to go up 31-24 and Kiffin trusted Cruz to execute a perfect onside kick, and wow how perfect it was.

The baddest dude on the field for the landshark defense made a SC Top 10 play with his one handed diving interception. After two failed offensive drives for the Rebs to start the game, Finley gave Ole Miss some juice as they followed his pick with their first touchdown of the game.

Yo, this play, this is special. Even better is that its reminiscent of the Nick Marshall touchdown against Alabama back in the day where Marshall was scrambling and flipped it ahead to a wide open receiver for a long TD.

Kiffin and Weis Jr. really cooked up a play-action Quarterback draw where Zach Evans slips a block and is wide open on a wheel route. At this point Kiffin is just dipping into his bag and playing with his food. With designs like this, it’s entirely possible Kiffin has been vanilla for the weaker opponents, saving the bag for more important games.

2 Players of the Game

Can we call this the Dayton Wade game? Early on, he provided the spark for the Rebels, for the first time all season. While the Rebs had three players rush for over 100 yards, Wade had 63 of his own, on four carries. The jet sweep was his money maker early in the game. He also had 44 yards receiving, with a 35 yard touchdown grab to kickoff the scoring for the game. Speaking of kicking off, he add 50 yards on two returns, bringing his total yardage for the game to 157, two behind Zach Evans for most in the game.

It seems like we talk about these guys every game, which I guess the consistency is what you want, but the two headed monster of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans is the best backfield duo in the NCAA. The two had 46 carries for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Just insane success against an SEC opponent between two guys. We are running out of superlatives here.

6 Important Things