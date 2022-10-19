Scanning the SEC Week 7: The State of Alabama is down, bad.

Man, oh man. The SEC just got interesting, quick, fast and in a hurry.

There is now a very real scenario of four 1-loss teams in the SEC. There is also a nonzero chance that Ole Miss and Tennessee could have an epic rematch at an SEC Championship game.

Beyond speculation, week seven of the SEC had massive impacts across the board, leading to crucial matchups every week the rest of the season.

Not so sweet home Alabama

When Auburn went down 21-0 to the Rebels, I thought Bryan Harsin might get canned at half time. However, the Tigers made the game interesting before ultimately losing by two touchdowns. Some of the Auburn media people were joking about Kiffin hanging a 50 burger on them, and it turns out, they were pretty spot on.

The Crimson Tide are undefeated no longer, yet ranked ahead of an undefeated Ole Miss team, setting up for a huge game between the two programs in a few weeks. Alabama would have been blown out if Bryce Young had not suited up, but the Heisman winner almost did the job inside Neyland on Saturday. Will the Tide rebound against State this weekend?

Road Warriors

Both Arkansas and LSU were on the road this past weekend for some not-so-easy matchups. The Razorbacks went all the way out to Utah to take on the BYU Cougars and while the game ended up as a straight pick ‘em, Arkansas opened as a road dog. Easy money. With KJ Jefferson back driving the offense, the Hogs did the SEC proud taking down soon-to-be Big 12 foe.

LSU traveled to The Swamp to take on the struggling Florida Gators, whose victory over Utah looks even more puzzling by the day. Either both defenses are just not very good or suddenly both offenses began to click as there were 80 total points in this contest, with the Bayou Bengals putting up 45 in a 10 point road victory. Don’t love that they have confidence as they get ready to host the Rebs but whatevs.

Business as usual

After surprising results against Kent State and Missouri, the Georgia Bulldogs are back to their dominant ways, laying the smack down on the Vanderbilt Commodores, 55-0. With the way Vandy played Ole Miss, albeit at home, I thought for sure they could cover a 38-point spread. This is why my Draftkings account has $1 left.

When looking at the SEC hierarchy with fully healthy teams, it would be fair to say Kentucky is a top 5 SEC team with Will Levis. So the Cats returned to business as usual defeating the overhyped Mississippi State fighting Will Rogerses. Thankfully the Heisman noise is now silenced and people can snap back into reality. Also, I feel really bad for the Bulldogs (not really) having to face Bama after a loss.

Bye, Bye, Bye

Texas A&M, Mizzou and South Carolina were all on byes last weekend. The Aggies and Tigers probably welcomed the bye week with open arms as they are both on multiple game losing streaks. The Gamecocks might have preferred to keep it rolling as they are 4-2 and winners of 3 straight. Missouri could right the ship as the face the Commodores this weekend and USC (east) squares up with the Aggies.