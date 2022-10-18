 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Podcast Rebellion: Ole Miss narrowly misses the spread against Auburn.

How will the Rebels fare against a tougher LSU?

By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday
NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk about:

1. Palomas and (separately) rum

2. What worked and what didn’t against Auburn

3. What to expect against a revitalized LSU team

