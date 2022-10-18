Filed under: Podcast Rebellion: Ole Miss narrowly misses the spread against Auburn. How will the Rebels fare against a tougher LSU? By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday Oct 18, 2022, 3:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Podcast Rebellion: Ole Miss narrowly misses the spread against Auburn. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk about: 1. Palomas and (separately) rum 2. What worked and what didn’t against Auburn 3. What to expect against a revitalized LSU team Loading comments...
