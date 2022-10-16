Ole Miss Rebels move higher in the AP and Coaches polls

The Rebels have moved up two spots as both the AP and the Coaches poll now list them as the No. 7 football team in the country.

The seismic shift this program has undergone in the past three seasons is breathtaking, but to think about how different this team is than even the one that finished last season at No. 11 is astonishing. We’ve covered it ad nauseum, but I’ll just say again: a totally revamped roster is 7-0 and fully controls its destiny. Obviously, there are areas this team needs to improve upon, namely big plays allowed by the defense and a passing game that disappears for large stretches at a time. Still, the foundation of a strong offensive line and a running game clicking on all cylinders is tough to bet against many Saturdays.

The Rebels could be a bit of a paper tiger though, as only one of their seven wins (Kentucky) has come against a team currently ranked in the top 25. This week, the Rebels will face LSU in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are currently receiving top 25 votes but remain unranked.

POLL ALERT: Tennessee moves up to No. 3 behind Georgia and Ohio State; Alabama slips to No. 6.



Elsewhere around the SEC, the AP Poll has ranked Georgia (1), Tennessee (3), Alabama (6), Kentucky (19) and Mississippi State (24). After wins that were far too close against Kent State and Missouri, Georgia has rebounded in the past two weeks, dominating Auburn and Vanderbilt in crushing fashion with a combined score of 97-10.

I guess Tennessee had a big win Saturday or something, because the Vols jumped three spots in the poll. Maybe should have paid attention to that one. Oh, and Alabama lost? Weird times, surely that’s a typo?

Kentucky and State were the only other ranked teams in the conference, as the Wildcats took down the Bulldogs 27-17 after stymieing (I looked it up... that’s how you spell it) State’s passing game to the tune of 5.5 yards per pass attempt. The Wildcats face #3 Tenmessee this week while the Bulldog face #6 Alabama. Talk about needing to regroup and get issues fixed.

Ole Miss is only set to face two more teams currently ranked in the top 25 in Alabama and Mississippi State, but the Rebels will be matching up each week this season with talented teams who haven’t put everything together. I don’t expect Ole Miss to run the table or even get close, but stranger things have happened.