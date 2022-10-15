Here’s how to watch No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Auburn: TV, online streaming and open thread

Mix the mimosas, crack a chelada, or chug an energy drink - it’s gameday in Oxford.

Another 11 a.m. kickoff awaits the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels as the Auburn Tigers visit in a season on the brink of coming completely off the rails.

The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) already hosted a then top 10 ranked Kentucky at 11 a.m. to a raucous sold out crowd in a 22-19 win. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will come into the game on a two game skid after opening SEC play with a 17-14 win over Missouri.

Historically, this series represents a lot of pain for Ole Miss as Auburn dominates the overall record 35-10, and the Tigers have won eight of the last 10 games. But there’s also four wins by Auburn in the last ten meetings by one score or less - so while it’s been competitive, it’s been mostly very frustrating for the Rebels.

Last season, an injury to quarterback Matt Corral caused issues for the Rebel offense in a 31-20 loss on the Plains. Ole Miss has not beaten Auburn in Oxford since 2012 (41-20) when the Tigers went 3-9 in Gene Chizik’s dumpster fire last season as head coach.

So why do I take that trip down nightmare alley? Because if you, an Ole Miss fan, is strutting into this game thinking it will be a surefire win, please check all your expectations at the gate to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Yes, head coach Bryan Harsin is not popular at Auburn and likely to be fired at the end of the season. BUT... a win over the Rebels would be as welcome as it would be hated by certain segments of the Tigers fanbase. I really think there’s many in the Auburn nation who are ready for a losing football season, so a change can be made at the top - personally, it’s nuts to be like this.

Ole Miss has a chance to start 7-0 since 2014 (NCAA vacated wins count, no one cares), and head coach Lane Kiffin has a chance to get his first win against Auburn at Ole Miss. The previous two games were decided by a combined 18 points, so maybe just win by like 21 to balance out the three contests.

It’s also Military Appreciation day at Vaught-Hemingway, so the endzones were painted like American flags and the uniforms given their own special salute to the troops.

One reason to get to the game a little earlier than normal is that the United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team, “The Para-Commandos”, will conduct a pre-game ball delivery at 10:45 am prior to kickoff. If you’ve never seen this at a game before, it’s pretty awesome and the crowd gets a little hyped for it.

OK, that’s it. Take us home Javon Patterson.

Prove to the world just how bad you want it.@JPatterson__8 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/tpevu6Q5uA — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 15, 2022

How to watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

When: 11 am CT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN