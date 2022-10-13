Whiskey Wednesday’s Thursday Recruiting Hangover: A Wild 4-Star RB Appears?

Dear reader, I am not typically one to make a big to-do whenever this number occurs in the wild, but I owe it to you to notify you that as of today, there are sixty-nine (69) days until the early signing period for the class of 2023 begins.
During that time period, Ole Miss has three remaining home football games. As you are likely aware, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff will host several visiting football prospects for each game. This week’s visitor list includes four current Ole Miss commitments, a couple of top 200 uncommitted players, as well as two top 2024 prospects. Some 2025 guys are also visiting, but good Lord, won’t we all be dead by the time they’re in college? Anyways, let’s take a look at these visitors.
- Suntarine Perkins: the centerpiece of the Rebels’ 2023 class, Perkins is the consensus #1 player in Mississippi, #63 player overall in the country, and #3 linebacker. The four-star Raleigh, MS prospect continues to talk to Alabama, and took a visit there last weekend. In that context, it’s definitely encouraging to see him turn right back around and take an unofficial visit to Oxford.
- Isaac Smith: also on an unofficial visit is four-star Itawamba Agricultural HS safety prospect Isaac Smith. Once considered a heavy Ole Miss lean, the Rebels seemed to disappear from Smith’s radar altogether for a while, with Texas A&M emerging as a favorite (former Ole Miss defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is presumably to thank for that). Now, Smith and the Rebs seem to have rekindled their relationship a bit. Smith is the #3 player in MS and the #170 player in the country.
- Kedrick Reescano: from straight out of left field, New Caney, Texas running back and Michigan State commit Kedrick Reescano is taking an official visit to see Ole Miss (hopefully) trounce Auburn. I’ve talked a bit in previous weeks about the Rebels’ needs at running back next season, with Zach Evans a likely one-and-done player, and Kentrell Bullock a likely transfer candidate. Ole Miss running backs coach Marquel Blackwell appears to have some connection to Reescano, the #182 player in the country and #9 running back. The four star back is also likely intrigued by the Rebels’ frenetic, prolific running game. Reescano’s commitment to a faraway school that is struggling mightily so far this year makes him a pretty likely flip candidate, but he definitely has other suitors.
- Braxton Myers: Fresh off his commitment to Ole Miss on September 29, Myers will take his official visit to Oxford on Saturday. Myers is the headliner of what is stacking up to be a pretty salty defensive back class. The four-star Coppell, Texas prospect is the #247 player in the country, and the #29 cornerback.
- Ahmad Brown: Speaking of the defensive back class, four-star Crisp County (GA) High School DB Ahmad Brown will be in town on an unofficial visit. Brown is the #384 player in the country and the #17 “athlete.”
- Izavion Miller: a gigantic junior college offensive tackle, Miller committed to Ole Miss on July 31 with little drama, and appears to have shut down his recruitment. Listed at 6’6, 320 lbs, Miller will take his official visit on Saturday. He was named a preseason junior college All-American by JCGridiron.
- Demond Williams, jr.: A relatively new name on the Rebels’ board, Williams is a 2024 quarterback prospect from Chandler, Arizona. Williams is listed at 6’0, 180 lbs, and is ranked the #262 player and #18 quarterback for the 2024 class, according to the On3 composite. Speaking of composite rankings, Williams is rated at a top 175 player and a top 10 QB by Rivals, 247, and ESPN; On3 has him rated as the #49 quarterback by their proprietary rankings, dragging down his composite score.
- Kolaj Cobbins: From Destrehan, Louisiana comes 2024 4-star EDGE defender and four-alarm COOL NAME ALERT candidate Kolaj Cobbins. Sporting a name plucked from the Parks & Rec universe, Cobbins is ranked the #160 player in the 2024 class. Never an easy task to pull a talented defender from deep within LSU territory, but Randall Joyner and co. will give it a go.
Loading comments...