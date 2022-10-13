Whiskey Wednesday’s Thursday Recruiting Hangover: A Wild 4-Star RB Appears?

Dear reader, I am not typically one to make a big to-do whenever this number occurs in the wild, but I owe it to you to notify you that as of today, there are sixty-nine (69) days until the early signing period for the class of 2023 begins.

During that time period, Ole Miss has three remaining home football games. As you are likely aware, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff will host several visiting football prospects for each game. This week’s visitor list includes four current Ole Miss commitments, a couple of top 200 uncommitted players, as well as two top 2024 prospects. Some 2025 guys are also visiting, but good Lord, won’t we all be dead by the time they’re in college? Anyways, let’s take a look at these visitors.