NFL Rebs Week Five: Hello Sam Williams

Of all the great Rebels to mention this week, Cowboys rookie Sam Williams takes the cake. Williams has been in heavy rotation through the first five weeks of the season, and this past week continued to show just how good he really is.
The dynamic duo of Micah Parsons and Sam Williams has been huge for the Cowboys and after a huge hit by Parsons on Sunday, Williams was able to recover the strip-sack to win the game against the defending Super Bowl champs.
- Dawson Knox: Knox is currently listed as questionable heading into week six.
- Matt Corral: Placed on injured reserve for the season at the Carolina Panthers
- Myles Hartsfield: Hartsfield had three tackles in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
- Marquis Haynes, Sr.: Haynes did not record any stats in this weeks loss for the Panthers.
- Jaylon Jones: The Chicago Bears rookie had the game of his life this week with 13 tackles in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
- Ben Brown: Currently on injured reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals
- Mike Hilton: Hilton had four tackles on Sunday in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
- Sam Williams: While his stat line only shows two tackles in the win over the Los Angeles Rams, Williams performance cannot be measured. The entire Dallas Cowboys defense looked phenomenal and Williams has received plenty of national praise this week.
- DJ Jones: Jones had five tackles and a sack in the TNF overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
- Royce Newman: Returning for his second season, Royce Newman will continue to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
- Snoop Conner: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars but has not had any playing time this year.
- Evan Engram: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season, Engram had his best game of the season so far with six receptions for 69 yards.
- Laquon Treadwell: Waived by the Jags, then traded to the New England Patriots but hasn’t seen the field yet this season.
- Deane Leonard: Leonard had his first tackle of the season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
- Brandon Bolden: Did not record any stats in week five for the Las Vegas Raiders
- Greg Little: Playing for the Miami Dolphins
- Myles Hartsfield: Hartsfield continues to shock us all with amazing game performances for the Carolina Panthers. In week four, he had six tackles and one forced fumble in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
- Marquis Haynes, Sr.: Haynes had two tackles for the Panthers in the loss to the Cardinals.
- Jaylon Jones: The Chicago Bears rookie had three tackles in the loss to the New York Giants.
- Mike Hilton: In a crazy night of football on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals and Mike Hilton were able to get the win over the Miami Dolphins. Hilton had four tackles.
- Sam Williams: Two tackles in the win over the Washington Commanders.
- DJ Jones: After dealing with a concussion in week three, DJ Jones was able to make an immediate impact despite the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this week. He had three tackles and one sack for the Denver Broncos.
- Evan Engram: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season, Engram had 1 reception for 16 yards in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Elijah Moore: Over five games this season, Elijah Moore is averaging 12.7 yards a reception, but still isn’t being targeted the way that he should. This week against the Miami Dolphins, Moore had one reception for 11 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.
- AJ Brown: While not a bad week, AJ Brown did not have his best game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, with only three receptions for 32 yards.
- Mark Robinson: Has not recorded a stat so far this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- DK Metcalf: Metcalf and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks suffered a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but Metcalf still had five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.
- Chance Campbell: Chance Campbell is still on the injured reserve list after week five
- AJ Moore: Made the 53-man roster for the Tennessee Titans, and suffered an ankle injury. Will miss the rest of the season.
