NFL Rebs Week Five: Hello Sam Williams

Of all the great Rebels to mention this week, Cowboys rookie Sam Williams takes the cake. Williams has been in heavy rotation through the first five weeks of the season, and this past week continued to show just how good he really is.

Grateful and hungry https://t.co/kpk6YgmEQG — SAM WILLIAMS SR (@DegarrickSamuel) October 12, 2022

The dynamic duo of Micah Parsons and Sam Williams has been huge for the Cowboys and after a huge hit by Parsons on Sunday, Williams was able to recover the strip-sack to win the game against the defending Super Bowl champs.