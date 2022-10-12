The 3-2-6 Report: An in-depth look at the Rebels’ victory over Vanderbilt

A healthy Jonathan Mingo is a lot of fun for everyone involved (minus the opposing DBs). The senior wide out now holds the record for most receiving yards in a single game in Ole Miss history with 247 yards on 9 receptions. Vanderbilt sold out to stop the run and Mingo made them pay.

The last (non vacated) season that the Rebs started 6-0 was 1962. Not saying there is a direct correlation but that’s also the last National Championship the football Rebs can claim. So you’re saying there’s a chance. I mean, sure? Anyways....

On to the three best plays, two players of the game and six important things from the Rebels trip to Nashville.

3 Plays of the Game

Ole Miss fell behind 13-3 and had EVERYONE rooting for the Rebels saying #WAOM. It was Vandy and it would of course be Vandy that would take a dub the week after beating top 10 Kentucky. The Rebs responded with a 61 yard score from Jordan Watkins.

I hesitate to say 61 yard pass because it was hardly that as Watkins lined up in the backfield and caught the pass within 10 yards. It was a great play designed as the receivers on the right side split and Watkins followed behind the crosser underneath, after the defense had already cleared out. This brought the Rebs back to 13-10.

Down 3 at half time, Ole Miss forced Vanderbilt to punt, then proceeded to take the lead 24-20. A stop on the ensuing Commodore drive would be crucial to fully seizing momentum in an attempt to put the game away.

Lucky for the Rebs, QB AJ Swann threw a backwards pass to Ray Davis, who did not catch it and simply gave up on the play. Ladarius Tennison scooped the ball up in a heads up play, setting the Rebs up for a 1 play drive and score to put them up 31-20.

After the fumble, Vanderbilt went three out. The punt had the Ole Miss offense starting on their own 29 yard line. A score on this drive could prove a deficit too large for the Commodores to overcome.

I wouldn’t call it a drive as Jaxson Dart connected with Jonathan Mingo on a beautiful pass that traveled about 30 yards in the air on a dime. Mingo turned on the jets and put the game away as the Rebs went up 38-20.

2 Players of the Game

Obviously Jonathan Mingo wins this award as he sets a single game record for receiving yards. 143 of his receiving yards came on 2 receptions that were both touchdowns as well. His other 7 receptions amassed 104 yards which would be a nice day on its own. After a week of hardly being involved, Mingo asserted his dominance.

This is a toss up between Jaxson Dart and AJ Finley, both of whom were mentioned last week. Finley was in on a career-high 13 tackles, 5 of which were solo tackles, both a team high (Tysheem Johnson also had 5 solo tackles). Jaxson Dart only threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns. Yea he threw two interceptions, but when the Ole Miss offense needed the passing game to get the job done, he got the job done. He was great, which super encouraging as they head into their six game gauntlet.

6 Important Things