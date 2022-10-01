PHEW! Ole Miss outlasts No. 7 Kentucky

“Well, just your typical Lane Kiffin defensive win!”

This is what I said to the friends of mine who have season tickets near me in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after a 22-19 by the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels over No. 7 Kentucky.

Holy smokes, this was an absolute jaw-clinching battle to the very end, and I’m OK if the next two weeks are very ho-hum at this point. The Rebels built a 19-6 lead only to slowly but surely end up tied 19-19 in the third quarter.

A 26-yard field goal from my new favorite player, Jonathan Cruz, in the late third quarter was the difference despite continued deep drives into Ole Miss territory by the Wildcats.

Will Levis seems to be the real deal as a quarterback, and certainly the addition of Chris Rodriguez at running back from a four game suspension was a massive deal for this UK offense.

But, Quinshon Judkins rushes for more than 100 yards including a HUGE run for touchdown, and Malik Heath, a Miss. St. transfer., also had a 100 yard receiving game to lead the Rebels past the Wildcats.

Not enough can be said for the enormous effort the Ole Miss defense made today to bend but not break in the face of adversity. Three turnovers deep in Rebels territory were clearly the difference in this very closely contested game.

Hats off to the Rebel defense, 5-0 feels pretty damn good folks. Cheers!