Ole Miss Lady Rebs vs. No. 7 Tennessee 2022: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

The first game of the season was not ideal for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team, because it was a loss.

It’s been almost two months since then, and the team hasn’t felt that sting since, which to me seems like a celebration in and of itself. Ole Miss (13-1, 1-0 SEC) now hosts the No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols (14-1, 3-0 SEC) in Oxford for a massive game early in conference play.

For head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, this is the fourth season with our dancing, styling and profiling coach, and the program is steadily rising through the competitive ranks of SEC women’s basketball. Last season, the Lady Rebs made major noise in the women’s NIT, nearly winning the whole thing.

Now, the program has one of the longest winning streaks in the country and faces one of the most premier programs in the country in Tennessee today.

I’m going to be very honest in that I don’t think we have had many open threads for women’s basketball, but this seemed absolutely appropriate. The Lady Rebs haven’t beaten Tennessee since 2017, and the overall series favors the Lady Vols 50-8. Yikes.

It’s an enormous game for Ole Miss, and the team has worked hard to get itself into this situation for a statement win. Hell, I’m ready for some basketball y’all.

How to watch

Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 12pm CDT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN