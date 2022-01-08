4-star DB Davison Igbinosun will call Ole Miss home, picking the Rebels over Kentucky, Rutgers, and Tennessee

Four-star defensive back Davison Igbinosun announced his plans to attend Ole Miss during the All-American Bowl on NBC today.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pound cornerback out of Union (NJ) is considered one of the best players from the Garden State. He had been selected to play in the high school bowl game, but a COVID positive diagnosis kept him home from the game. During his interview with NBC, Igbinosun said he was “feeling fine.”

“I want to play in the SEC,” he said to NBC via video conference. “To be honest, I think the SEC is the best conference in college football... I want to play against the best players.”

Igbinosun is a clear boost to the overall signing class for 2022 for Ole Miss. The class is currently ranked anywhere from the 20’s into the 30’s nationally, depending on which service you frequent.

Igbinosun said wants to achieve doctorate in psychology in the future potentially, which to me is phenomenal ambition for anyone much less a student athlete. He ranks in the top 250 nationally for all high school football players.

The Ole Miss defense is seemingly reloading a lot of talent coming off a Sugar Bowl berth from the 2021 season. The Rebels have already signed a handful of four star defensive prospects going into next season, and this would only further deepen the talent pool for whoever is calling plays defensively in 2022.