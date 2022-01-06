Lane Kiffin continues to be the king of Twitter and sportfishing in latest internet troll job

There are definitely some people that are going to hate this tweet, but honestly I think it’s all in good fun.

After nabbing five star running back Zach Evans in a transfer from TCU, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to celebrate — and maybe take a jab at other conferences and troll a former coach.

Yeah, so the idea here is simple: bigger fish, bigger pond and all that. I think Kiffin is just having a little fun and promoting the SEC over any other conference. Also, the guy really enjoys sportfishing and seems to be pretty prolific at landing some scale-teetering fish.

Is it a coincidence he picked former Ole Miss, now Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze to drive home this point? Eh, maybe but this is social media — it’s meant to be fun, and it’s meant to show off your brand.

Some people hate Kiffin’s brand, and some of those people are probably even Ole Miss fans. Ultimately, the powers that be have bestowed him with a $7M contract after a historic season in year two of his tenure. He’s a winner, he likes having fun, and he probably doesn’t care too deeply what the talking heads will say about his Twitter activity.

That’s all well and good by me. Celebrate the good times and if you’ve got a few minutes, please land a 900 lb. marlin who can throw for 300 yards per game tomorrow.