NFL Rebs Week 16: Metcalf got his hat trick

The NFL Rebs are finishing up the season and are starting to come off of the long COVID-19 reserve list.

This week, DK Metcalf deserves all the attention. Things are starting to click between him and Russell Wilson again, and although it’s too late to turn things around for the playoffs, Metcalf is again showing just how good he is.

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:

Elijah Moore, New York Jets: Moore did not play again this week, but the Jets head coach announced Moore practiced on Monday and is likely to play in the season finale against Buffalo.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: It’s ridiculous what Metcalf did on Sunday. Whatever lull in touchdowns Metcalf dealt with this season due to Wilson’s injury and absence, he made up for against the Lions.

DK Metcalf is smashing pic.twitter.com/ey0T2x9kT1 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 2, 2022

He had six receptions for 63 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, three. The Seahawks will not be playing in the playoffs this year but will finish out the season next week against the Arizona Cardinals.