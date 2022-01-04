NFL Rebs Week 16: Metcalf got his hat trick

The NFL Rebs are finishing up the season and are starting to come off of the long COVID-19 reserve list.
This week, DK Metcalf deserves all the attention. Things are starting to click between him and Russell Wilson again, and although it’s too late to turn things around for the playoffs, Metcalf is again showing just how good he is.
Make sure to check back again weekly to see which NFL Rebs will make the playoffs.
ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:
- Elijah Moore, New York Jets: Moore did not play again this week, but the Jets head coach announced Moore practiced on Monday and is likely to play in the season finale against Buffalo.
- DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: It’s ridiculous what Metcalf did on Sunday. Whatever lull in touchdowns Metcalf dealt with this season due to Wilson’s injury and absence, he made up for against the Lions.
DK Metcalf is smashing pic.twitter.com/ey0T2x9kT1— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 2, 2022
He had six receptions for 63 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, three. The Seahawks will not be playing in the playoffs this year but will finish out the season next week against the Arizona Cardinals.
- A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: Brown had a quiet week against the Dolphins this week with only two receptions for 41 yards. The Titans already know it will be in the playoffs and will finish out the season against the Houston Texans.
- Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: Didn’t have any action this week.
- Evan Engram, NY Giants: Engram had one reception for 12 yards.
- Royce Newman, Green Bay Packers: Newman and the Green Bay Packers easily handled the Minnesota Vikings moving to 13-3 on the season and number one in the NFC North.
- Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson hasn’t played since week 10 after being put on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury
- Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
- Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: Dawson Knox no receptions against the Falcons this week.
- Scottie Phillips, Houston Texans: the third-string running back suffered an ankle injury seven weeks ago and it was announced that he wouldn’t be activated ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars game. It is still unclear what his timeline will be.
- Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals earned a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs this week with the help of Hilton’s five tackles and one pass defended.
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left thumb that required surgery. He looks to be coming back soon, but a clear date is still unclear.
- Myles Hartsfield, Carolina Panthers: backup safety had six tackles and one pass defended in the loss to the Saints.
- AJ Moore, Houston Texans: Did not play this week
- CJ Moore, Detroit Lions: Moore had two tackles this week in loss to the Seahawks.
- D.J Jones, San Francisco 49ers: starting defensive tackle had one tackle in the win over the Texans
- Marquis Haynes, Carolina Panthers: the backup defensive end had two tackles against the Saints.
- Jordan Wilkins, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not play again this week
- Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots: Bolden had only one rushing attempt for a four-yard gain this week
- Laquon Treadwell, Jacksonville Jaguars: Treadwell tacked on another 50+ yard game, and this week it was against the Patriots. He had six receptions for 87 yards, but no touchdowns.
- Kenny Yeboah, New York Jets: the rookie tight end posted two catches for 36 yards, which were his first receptions of the year.
