Former Ole Miss Rebel Mike Hilton is heading to the Super Bowl

Against all odds, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl. It’s a true Cinderella story, and honestly, everyone here at RCR will be cheering the Bengals and Mike Hilton on in February.

WHO DEY NATION pic.twitter.com/Ffh3EgB12s — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2022

The Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a whirlwind game, including an 18 point comeback. Mike Hilton had three tackles and a pass defended in the overtime win, and will be heading to his first career Super Bowl.

Hilton has continually showed his importance to the team this year, and is a key factor for getting the Bengals to this point.

Rebel fans were all hoping for an Ole Miss Super Bowl, but unfortunately, the 49ers and DJ Jones fell to the LA Rams on Sunday night and won’t be advancing to the Super Bowl.

Mike Hilton has one game left to make history... WHO DEY!