Ole Miss vs. Kansas State basketball 2022: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

The SEC/Big 12 challenge comes to Oxford with the Kansas St. Wildcats taking the court against Ole Miss in a battle of two struggling squads.

The Rebels (10-10, 2-6 SEC) are coming off a loss to Arkansas in mid-week action, but the team is 1-1 during a current three game homestand. Ole Miss has a decent 9-4 home record this season it will try to improve against K-State (10-9, 2-6 Big 12).

The Wildcats are still favorites in this game and are bringing in a 3-3 road record, which includes a one-point win at Texas. One similar opponent these teams share is Arkansas who beat both of these squads.

K-State is currently 10th in the Big 12 standings, and Ole Miss is 13th out of 14 SEC schools. It is truly the basement bowl in a manner of speaking. This is also a good time to mention the Rebels are 0-6 in SEC/Big 12 challenge games and 0-2 vs. K-State in SEC/Big 12 challenge face-offs.

If you’re anything like me, you won’t be able to just watch this game between also-ran teams - you’re going to have to put a little money on it. The over/under is sitting at 126.5 or so, depending on which site you frequent. I would slam the over as both teams are averaging more than 67 points per game.

Odds

Line: KSU -1

Over/Under: 126.5

How to watch

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 3pm CDT

TV: ESPNU

Online streaming: WatchESPN