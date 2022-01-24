Ole Miss football fans are cheering for a 49ers vs. Bengals Super Bowl

All eyes were on former Rebel Dawson Knox on Sunday to finish out one of the craziest AFC divisional games maybe ever.

While it was a very quiet game for Dawson Knox, his two receptions for nine yards weren’t enough to beat the Chiefs in overtime at Arrowhead stadium. With only two Rebels remaining, Ole Miss fans should stake their bets and hope for an NFL Reb vs. NFL Reb Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

However, it’s not quite time for the Super Bowl yet, but next weekend, the 49ers and D.J. Jones will take on the LA Rams while Mike Hilton and the Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hilton has done an exceptional job this season at disrupting explosive plays as well as coming up big when needed. The last time the Chiefs and the Bengals met, Mike Hilton had an impressive five tackles and the Bengals had a massive 34-31 upset. The Chiefs seem to have found a rhythm and will be a difficult team to beat next Sunday.

Y’all I got speed! I was gassed! And the ball felt like it was in the air FOREVER! If you check the play before the INT, you’ll understand — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) January 23, 2022

In the AFC Championship, the Niners have been on a Cinderella run, their latest over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has accepted some criticism over the last few seasons, but luckily for him, D.J. Jones and the rest of the incredibly dominant Niners defense has kept him in games. In order to beat the Rams, Jones and the rest of the defensive line are going to have to shake up Matthew Stafford.