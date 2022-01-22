Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State basketball 2022: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

Ole Miss basketball has lost five of its last six games, but the one win came against Mississippi State who the Rebels will play for a potential season sweep in Starkville.

The Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) are reeling without leading scorer Jarkel Joiner. There’s no sugarcoating it - Ole Miss can’t compete in the SEC right now. An embarrassing home loss to sub .500 Missouri (78-53) during the week sets up a less than ideal bounceback game against the in-state rival Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2 SEC).

MSU is riding a six-game home winning streak and are 10-1 at home this season. Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis played at MSU, and his father, Kerm Sr., coached there for several seasons - I don’t think there will be a homecoming family reunion type atmosphere however.

The last time these two teams played Rebel guard Matthew Murrell went off for 31 points, a career high, in an upset in Oxford. It’s very likely there will be heroics needed again for this game to be competitive.

I’m not trying to be a Debbie Downer, but until this team can play consecutive games in SEC play and win, there’s not much to get excited about for me. I’m still going to watch with very low expectations, and it would be hilarious and fun to see Ole Miss go into Starkville and come out with a demoralizing win. Cheers!

Odds

Line: MSU -12

Over/Under: 133.5

How to watch

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

When: 3pm CDT

TV: ESPNU

Online streaming: WatchESPN