Auburn defensive lineman Jeremiah Pegues to transfer to Ole Miss

The Ole Miss coaching staff is wearing the transfer portal out, using it to revamp and reload a roster that just logged 10 wins and a Sugar Bowl appearance last season.

The latest addition to the Rebels is hometown star J.J. Pegues from Auburn. A converted defensive tackle standing at 6’3” and a swift-moving 310 lbs., Pegues played at Oxford High School as an offensive threat in the Chargers run to a 6A title.

He kicked off his freshman season in 2020 as a tight end, before making the move to defensive line during the 2021 season. Pegues was an important part of the defensive rotation recording 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

The four-star Oxford native was recruited heavily by Matt Luke but with coaching changes towards the end of the recruiting cycle, Lane Kiffin was unable to build a connection in the short amount of time and Pegues signed with Auburn in December of 2019. He still had an Ole Miss hat on the table.

At the time of his recruitment, he was named the No. 6 recruit in the country and the No. 1 in Mississippi. Pegues will arrive with four years of eligibility and is expected to make an immediate impact on the line. Within 24 hours of entering his name into the portal, defensive line coach Randall Joyner sold him on the prospect of coming home.