Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Auburn basketball 2022: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

Ole Miss basketball has lost three of its last four heading into a game against No. 4 Auburn tonight in Oxford.

The Rebels (9-6, 1-2 SEC) were not competitive in its last game against Texas A&M on Tuesday, losing 67-51 in College Station. Auburn (15-1, 4-0 SEC) is one of the hottest teams in the country right now and will come into Oxford looking to avenge an 0-2 record against Ole Miss last season.

Yes, you may have forgotten, but the last time these two teams in the court at the SJB Pavilion, the Rebels won an 86-84 overtime thriller behind 30 points from Romello White and 26 points from Devontae Shuler. Neither of those players are on the roster anymore, so things should be drastically different.

The Tigers are on a 12-game winning streak since its double overtime loss to UConn 115-109. Auburn is led by Jabari Smith and a host of guards who, in typical Bruce Pearl fashion, can all shoot from the perimeter pretty dang well.

I honestly have no idea what to expect from Ole Miss at this point. Common sense tells me it will be an Auburn win if they show up, but Kermit Davis seems to pull together some magic a few times a year as an underdog.

I think the game stays close for the first half at least, but this Auburn team is very talented and potentially in a position to be ranked number one in the nation with a win. If you’re in Oxford, I would go to whatever watering hole you frequent, slug down some beers, and head to the SJB Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. to hoot and holler for the Rebels for the upset of the year. If it gets ugly early, you’ll still have time to emotionally eat some chicken on a stick and potato logs and call it a night.

Odds

Line: Auburn -8.5

Over/Under: 139.5

How to watch

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 7:30pm CDT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN