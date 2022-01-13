Cleveland Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin is returning to Ole Miss to join Lane Kiffin’s staff, per reports

Turnover on the Ole Miss football coaching staff has led to an apparent hiring of Lane Kiffin’s brother, Chris Kiffin, according to reports this morning out of Oxford.

Chris Kiffin previously coached and recruited under coach Hugh Freeze from 2012-2016 and was a graduate assistant in 2007 under Ed Orgeron. Since his last time at Ole Miss, he took a position at Florida Atlantic with his brother as a defensive coordinator, then left to go to the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns.

Hearing Chris Kiffin has accepted a position on Lane Kiffin’s #OleMiss staff. Chris was most recently with the Browns and was on Hugh Freeze’s staff with the Rebels. — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) January 13, 2022

Anyone who follows Ole Miss closely knows Chris Kiffin is a damn good recruiter, and now he has added additional NFL pedigree to his resume for future Rebels. It’s not a shocking hire, but it is not clear where he will be placed on the coaching staff.

Co-defensive coordinator DJ Durkin left Oxford for Texas A&M earlier this month, leaving behind co-DC Chris Partridge. Is it possible Chris Kiffin comes in as a linebackers coach and co-DC? Maybe and maybe not, but right now, it seems to be a good possibility.

Chris Kiffin was named in an ESPN report as a candidate for the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator vacancy among several others, so it seems like he is a wanted commodity at the highest level of football.

Lane Kiffin said during his early interviews after his arrival in Oxford he had visited Ole Miss previously when his brother worked here and how much Chris enjoyed it here. It may just be aligning of the stars that the brothers are ready to work together again in the toughest college football conference and build on what Lane has already accomplished in his first two seasons.

Again, this report is scarce on details, so we will undoubtedly have more if this comes to fruition and gets confirmed by Ole Miss. Keep updated here and on Twitter @redcuprebellion.