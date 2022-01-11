NFL Rebs Week 18: Regular season finale edition

The end of the regular season is finally here, and it was a wild year in the NFL to say the least. There were 34 walk-off wins during the season, more than any previous NFL season on record.

The shining moment from this week for Ole Miss Rebels in the pros, however, was Laquon Treadwell finding the end zone for the first time this season and showing all the haters that he is indeed back.

AJ Brown added another touchdown on the season, and I doubt it will be the last time this year. Brown and the Titans secured the top seed in the AFC with home-field advantage secured through the postseason.

Seven NFL Rebs will be making an appearance in this year’s playoffs so check back weekly to see who will come out on top. It’s wild card time!

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:

Elijah Moore, New York Jets: Moore did not play again this week with a quadriceps injury.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: Without a playoff berth on the line, the Seahawks still managed to perform very well against the Cardinals and ultimately get the win over Kyler Murray and Arizona. Metcalf wasn’t as explosive as last week but still managed to put up an impressive 58 yards on five receptions.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: The Titans are heading to the playoffs, again. With the help of AJ Brown’s touchdown, Tennessee came out on top over the Houston Texans.

Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: Had one tackle against the Cardinals.

Evan Engram, NY Giants: Engram had one reception for four yards.

NY Giants: Engram had one reception for four yards. Royce Newman, Green Bay Packers: Newman and the Green Bay Packers somehow lost to the Lions, but regardless will be sitting at the top seed in the NFC North.

Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson hasn’t played since week 10 after being put on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos was listed as questionable this week

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: Dawson Knox had three receptions for 49 yards against the New York Jets this week, and will begin for the playoffs this week.

Scottie Phillips, Houston Texans: the third-string running back suffered an ankle injury and hasn’t played in over eight weeks.

Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals fell to the Browns this week, but Hilton had an interception and two tackles for the Bengals.

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left thumb that required surgery. It’s been over a month since the last update.

Myles Hartsfield, Carolina Panthers: backup safety had 12 tackles and a sack against Tampa Bay and Tom Brady this week. It was his season-high.

AJ Moore, Houston Texans: Did not play again this week

CJ Moore, Detroit Lions: The Lions had the big win over the Packers this week. While Detroit will not find themselves in the playoffs, Moore still had a decent season finale with a tackle and a pass defended.

D.J Jones, San Francisco 49ers: starting defensive tackle had two tackles and one sack in a crazy overtime win against the Rams. The Niners snuck into the playoffs, so we’ll see more of Jones this season.

Marquis Haynes, Carolina Panthers: the backup defensive end had two tackles against the Saints.

Jordan Wilkins, Was activated this week to the Titans squad, but did not play. Jordan Wilkins, Tennessee Titans: Was activated this week to the Titans, but did not play.

Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots: Bolden had two touchdowns for 46 yards against the Dolphins this week, and despite the loss, will be in the playoffs.

Laquon Treadwell, Jacksonville Jaguars: Treadwell finally found the end zone this week. Treadwell has looked incredible the past few weeks but struggled to add a touchdown to the impressive resume.