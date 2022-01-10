Iowa State DB Isheem Young to transfer to Ole Miss

A former three star out of Pennsylvania is leaving Iowa State for Ole Miss in the hard hitting safety Isheem Young.

Young made the announcement via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He steps into an Ole Miss defense that is getting completely revamped after the departure of some significant contributors like Chance Campbell and Sam Williams.

He’s an enormous piece to the defensive puzzle next season. Young was co-defensive freshman of the year in the Big XII in 2020 with 50 tackles and followed that up with 55 in 2021. But they’re not just any tackles. Young is known as a hard hitting safety who makes ball carriers pay. Here are some examples...

I love safeties that play with a quick & violent trigger downhill.



Isheem Young-Iowa St. pic.twitter.com/pKQhLsbsdp — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) August 29, 2021

I pity the man that has to take this hit from Isheem Young… what a catch pic.twitter.com/nMqd2fgIFc — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdeTheLine) November 13, 2021

Young also won’t have to deal with learning a brand new defense, as he has shown massive success in Iowa State’s 3-2-6, which is the exact defense Ole Miss copied for its own renaissance in 2021. Kiffin and crew flew to Iowa to learn how to run what Iowa State had molded into a formidable unit. Now, one of their primary pieces is in Oxford with three years of eligibility remaining.

The Landsharks are looking for some new playmakers, and Young is a huge one.