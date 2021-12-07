NFL Rebs Week 12: Elijah Moore is killing the game

It’s been a good week to be a Rebel fan. Sugar Bowl Bids, contract extensions, and watching former Rebels tearing it up on Sundays.

Elijah Moore continues his greatness this week, adding another touchdown to the stat sheet. It seems as though each one is better than the last. He averaged 12.8 yards per reception and looks to be the very best player on the Jets team.

DK Metcalf has been struggling on the field for over a month now, and former teammate AJ Brown has had a lot of injury struggles of his own this season.

Make sure to check back weekly for updates on all your favorite NFL Rebs.

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:

Elijah Moore, New York Jets: Elijah Moore and his quarterback Zach Wilson have been clicking these past two weeks. Against the Eagles on Sunday, Moore had six receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: Metcalf hasn’t scored a touchdown since Halloween against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week, he had five receptions for 60 yards, but it wasn’t enough.

Throw it up to DK and let him do the rest #ProBowlVote @dkm14



#SFvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/CH9hCZF7ER — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 5, 2021

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: AJ Brown is still on the injured reserve list with a chest injury.

Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: Nkemdiche was back this week, after being listed out last weekend. He had one tackle against the 49ers.

Evan Engram, NY Giants: Engram had four receptions for 61 yards. He didn’t have a touchdown this weekend, and the NY Giants fell to the Miami Dolphins.

Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson, on the injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury

Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos was made active again, but suffered a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: Dawson Knox had two receptions for 14 yards during Monday Night Football. It was a weird one, but the Bills fell to the New England Patriots at home.

Scottie Phillips, Houston Texans: the third-string running back suffered an ankle injury four weeks ago and still remains on the injured reserve list this week.

Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Hilton continued his dominance again this week and totaled nine tackles in the loss to the Chargers. He also had one pass defended as well as a forced fumble.

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left thumb that will require surgery. Tunsil remained on the injured reserve list this week, but it was announced that he is now considered day-to-day as of Monday.

Myles Hartsfield, Carolina Panthers: backup safety

AJ Moore, Houston Texans: Despite the loss, Moore had two tackles against the Indianapolis Colts

CJ Moore, Detroit Lions: Moore had one tackle against the Vikings this week.

D.J Jones, San Francisco 49ers: starting defensive tackle had seven tackles and a forced fumble this week in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.