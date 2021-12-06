The details of Lane Kiffin’s mega-contract with Ole Miss football through 2025

At almost the exact moment that the clock ran down in the SEC Championship game, solidifying a bid to the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss announced Lane Kiffin had been given a contract extension.

During the off-season, it seemed as though head coach Lane Kiffin’s name had been involved in every single big-name coaching search. With this announcement, all of those will be put to rest. In only his second year at Ole Miss, he took the program to their first-ever 10-win season, as well as an NY6 Bowl game. He’s shown drastic improvement and a positive increase in almost every single category.

“We are committed to winning championships at Ole Miss, and Coach Kiffin is the person to lead us to those heights,” athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement. “With his winning edge, offensive vision, and recruiting prowess, he has quickly cemented our team among the best in the nation, and this is just the start. With major facility projects on the horizon, we are investing in this program like never before and look forward to building on the foundation that Coach Kiffin has established.”

The Rebels finished out this year at No. 8 in the final College Football Playoff rankings this past weekend, only a day after this contract extension was announced via Twitter.

See you here January 1. pic.twitter.com/W2jjtcd4La — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 5, 2021

Under Mississippi law, Lane Kiffin is only able to be contracted four years at a time as a public employee. This new deal will keep him in Oxford through 2025, adding an additional year to his previous contract. This is also the second contract extension Kiffin has signed in his last two seasons.

This new contract will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport, with a starting salary of $7.25 million a year, including a $100,000 increase with each year topping out at $7.55 million in 2025.

This deal includes numerous incentives including a $150,000 bonus per win against an SEC opponent, starting with the fifth regular-season win (i.e. this season, he would stand to receive a $300,000 bonus with six SEC wins). He will also be able to earn an additional $100,000 with each win against a Power-5 opponent.

The Ole Miss coach will earn an additional $200,000 if the team sells at least 40,000 season tickets. His support staff salary pool will be set at a yearly $3.5 million minimum, ensuring that the salary pool will remain in the top half of the league average.

Ole Miss will take on No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La. on Jan. 1.