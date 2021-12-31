2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

The bourbon is coursing through your system. It’s here.

Baylor fans clad in a really awful yellow they keep calling “gold” are politely chatting at the next table from you in the French Quarter. They really do seem like nice folks!

But let’s be real, this is dadgum red-blooded, American, New Year’s Day football you guys. Two teams walk into the Caesar’s SuperDome and only one walks out victorious.

The good people at Draftkings have odds for the game, an over/under I think is a hair low, and honestly, this is one of those games there is a lot of action on, because it is prime time college football - also, there may be folks trying to make up for losing on UNC -13. Seriously though, gamble responsibly and all lines are subject to change.

It’s Matt Corral’s final game as an Ole Miss Rebel, folks. Show up early, be extremely loud, and give this legend the farewell he deserves. There’s several other senior Rebels who absolutely deserve a ton of credit for the turnaround as well, and this entire weekend should just be one enormous party celebrating these guys.

If you’re watching from home, there’s going to be like a half dozen ways you can enjoy this game. Pour a strong drink or get at least some caffeine flowing if you abstain from the hard stuff, it’s the Sugar Bowl, go crazy.

Hotty Toddy, here’s to a hell of a game, cheers!

Odds

Line: Ole Miss -1

Over/Under: 55.5

How to watch

Where: Caesar’s Superdome, New Orleans, La.

When: 7:45pm CDT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN