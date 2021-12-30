An Ole Miss fan’s guide to the best spots in New Orleans for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl

Happy New Year’s Eve... Eve!

It’s about time to make the trek to New Orleans from wherever you are to cheer on the Ole Miss Rebels. For some, this is just verse two from the previous Sugar Bowl appearance against Oklahoma St., and you have a clear gameplan and may already be in the French Quarter sipping chicory coffee to nurse your activities from last night.

If you’re like me, then you need all the help you can get to navigate the best spots in the Big Easy. I took to Twitter and asked the rest of Red Cup Rebellion to figure out where I should be headed.

About to board my plane to New Orleans!! What should I eat and do? @RedCupRebellion — Ruby (@RubyDraay) December 29, 2021

Unfortunately, unless you booked your dinner reservations back in September, you’re going to have a hard time getting anything at this point. I’ve found that you can usually get in if you go early or later.

Food Recommendations

Parasol (get the poboys)

Peche (get the steak tartare and the tuna dip)

Elizabeth’s for brunch

Dinner at Le Chat Noir

Jacque Imo’s

Willa Jean breakfast

Acme Oyster House

Dat dog

Cochon Butcher

Felix’s for oysters

Copper Vine (this is my own addition after having the Cajun carrots my first night in NOLA)

Cafe du Monde (I am sorry, but it had to be done)

Bar recommendations

Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar (get the shark attack)

Any bar inside Roosevelt hotel

Tchoup yard

Fat Harry’s

Carousel Bar

Things to do

Visit the French Market (don’t eat at the cafe)

World War II museum

Riverboat cruise

Streetcar on St. Charles

Cats Meow

Oh yeah, also there’s a football game

New Orleans is one of those cities filled with a ton of great restaurants and a handful of some of the best food on the planet. Odds are, if you find a local spot and it has po’boys and traditional Cajun dishes, it is going to be solid to good food, so maybe give some of the smaller restaurants a chance — you might just find a diamond in the rough.