The latest odds are in for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl

With only two days until the Sugar Bowl kicks off, Draftkings has No. 8 Ole Miss as a one-point favorite over the No. 7 Baylor Bears.

The line has been bet down from -2 for Ole Miss since it opened, but it seems clear bettors are thinking this game will be a toss-up on Jan. 1.

Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) are the Big 12 conference champs, but the Bears have some uncertainty at quarterback with Gerry Bohanon for sure making the start but coming back from a hamstring injury late in the season. For a QB who has designed runs called, a hamstring seems important but that’s just me - could Baylor dial back some of those calls? It’s possible and something to watch for.

The Bears defense was really well broken down by the guys over at Crimson and Cream Machine - Oklahoma’s SBNation blog. I would highly recommend checking that out and getting familiar with the idea of a 2-4-5 defense in the Rebels near future.

For Ole Miss, a win in the Sugar Bowl would be historic as the first time a team has won 11 games, but it would also be a second Sugar Bowl trophy in the last decade. By no means has the last decade been the most successful in program history, but by damn the Rebels have kept things very interesting for fans.

QB Matt Corral finished seventh in the Heisman trophy race, but he was able to capture the CSpire Conerly Trophy for best player in the state of Mississippi, which is all well and good. Ole Miss’ defense seems to have been resurrected and has this really amazing concept executed called a “pass rush” absent in the previous five or six seasons.

The Cup will have a predictions thread going up tomorrow, so keep an eye out for that and if you’re looking to make some dough on the Sugar Bowl, check out the Draftkings link at the start of this article.