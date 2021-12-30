Here are RCR’s picks for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss nation - we’re about 36 hours or so from kick-off in the 2022 Sugar Bowl against the No. 7 Baylor Bears.

Draftkings has the Rebels currently slated at -1 as a favorite, but these are obviously always subject to change. The over/under is at 55.5 which honestly I think the over is the best play right now. Defenses for both squads have been pretty solid, but the layover from season’s end has given offenses a chance to scheme for a shoot-out.

So here’s the official predictions from the staff at Red Cup. I didn’t ask them for a score per se, but just generally predictions for the game - then everyone sent me final score except for a prediction that Coach Lane Kiffin gets off the team bus with a throwback Archie Manning Saints jersey.

Here’s what our staff writers and contributors had as the final:

Ruby Draayer: 42-31 Rebels

Gray Hardison: 46-18 Rebels

Two Yards: 42-31 Rebels

Juco All American: Rebels by 13

JLew23: 31-17 Rebels

Wow, we are a confident bunch right now. I think it’s going to be a single digit game one way or the other to be honest. Baylor coach Dave Aranda has some solid knowledge on Kiffin’s offense from the two coach’s overlapping positions at Alabama and LSU, so it’s not a lot of cloak and dagger as far as that goes.

I do think Kiffin and his staff want to make history with an 11th win for the program. First off, it buys them time to recruit and reload for at least a couple seasons if things don’t go swimmingly in 2022. Secondly, it’s just a monumental accomplishment to overhaul a team in 24 months from 5-7 to 11-2. Period, full stop, no arguments.

I know a lot of fans are spending thousands of dollars on this trip by way of hotels, food, alcohols, transportation, etc. - it’s great to see a blowout win and party hard AF. I don’t think it’s likely though, and I’m calling for Ole Miss to make just enough plays to win this game 32-28, cover and hit the over.

Does our confidence strike fear in you? Are you one of those superstitious types that wants Ole Miss to be an underdog? What’s your prediction for Saturday and how are you betting? Comment below and start a fight on the internet.