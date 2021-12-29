Here’s a look at the most exciting games left in the 2021-2022 bowl season

The end of a wild 2021 football season is near, but luckily there are still quite a few good bowl games left to enjoy.

Here at Red Cup, we have your next few days fully scheduled out to ring in the New Year in style. For the next four days, fans will be watching with great anticipation to see if their coach will be doused in Mayo or lift up the historic Bloomin’ Onion trophy.

Alamo Bowl: No. 15 Oregon vs. No. 14 Oklahoma (Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8:15 P.M.)

Obviously, there are a lot more exciting games than this one, but for some reason, this is one of the most appealing. Both are suffering massive and shocking off-season coaching changes while trying to figure out how to get their program back on a winning track. I was able to witness Oregon’s self-destructing tendencies at the Pac-12 Championship in Vegas. For a team that looked so dominant at the beginning of the year, they were painful to watch in the last stretch of the season.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: UNC vs. South Carolina (Thursday, Dec. 30 at 10:30 A.M.)

Give me all the mayonnaise baths. The SEC is currently sitting at 0-4 in their bowl games with Greg Sankey desperately hoping for Shane Beamer to get this win for the Gamecocks. Neither program has been exceptional this year, but the leap in all areas South Carolina has made this season can’t be understated. I’m interested to see who comes out of this one.

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama (Friday, Dec. 31 at 2:30 P.M.)

Woohoo!!! Alabama is in the playoffs… again. I want to believe the Bearcats have a chance to win, but Nick Saban will never allow for that. Desmond Ridder is a good quarterback, but Bryce Young has proven that he earned that Heisman title. Alabama will easily handle this one, but at least Cincy made it.

Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan (Friday, Dec. 31 at 6:30 P.M.)

Now, this is one that I am ecstatic about. I have no clue what is going to happen, I want to say that Georgia will punch their ticket to the National Championship, but I am not sold on the question mark that is the Georgia quarterback position. With that being said, the Georgia defense is too freaking good and Michigan doesn’t have the offensive power to get through that. It’s going to be a very low-scoring game, but it will be a good one.

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. No. 22 Arkansas (Saturday, Jan. 1 at 11:00 A.M.)

Arkansas is still a fun team to watch, despite a few questionable losses throughout the year. KJ Jefferson is a fantastic quarterback who has easily proven himself in only his sophomore year. Penn State also looked like a playoff contender team throughout the season until they turned into a dumpster fire at the end. The Penn State opt-outs will likely have a drastic effect on the Nittany Lions. Arkansas is also facing opt-outs, but not nearly as bad as Penn State. Arkansas will walk away and win the free Outback meal, but it probably won’t be pretty.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 9 Oklahoma St. vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (Saturday, Jan. 1 at 12:00 P.M.)

I’m just here for Marcus Freeman. After former head coach Brian Kelly dipped to LSU for spicier pastures, Notre Dame named former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman the new head coach of the Fighting Irish. He has transformed the way the program looks in only a few weeks, and what he does against Oklahoma State will be very telling. The Pokes have also had an impressive season and will be looking to round it out with a win in the Fiesta Bowl.

Rose Bowl: No. 10 Utah vs. No. 7 Ohio State (Saturday, Jan. 1 at 4:00 P.M.)

With everything that the Utes dealt with off the field this season, I can’t help but root for them. (I also grew up a Utah fan ;) ) I have no clue what will happen in this game, but I do know that Oregon beat Ohio State, and Utah beat the bricks off of Oregon, twice. The Rose Bowl is beautiful and historic, and it’s sure to be a good one.

Sugar Bowl: No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7:45 P.M.)

The holy grail of bowl games this season, at least for me. If you’re reading this, it is very likely that you are also as excited for this game as I am. This season, Ole Miss broke the record for most wins in the regular season and is looking to top it all off with a big Sugar Bowl win. Baylor has proven that they are a very dominant team this season, and the Rebels have themselves a handful with their high-powered offense. It will likely be a high-scoring game, but the Rebs will find themselves on top in the Caesars Superdome.