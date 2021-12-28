NFL Rebs Week 15: They’re Backkkkk

If you’re a former Rebel and didn’t have Covid-19, it’s probably safe to say you had a touchdown this week.

It’s been a few weeks since an A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf touchdown, but this week, they both had one. Brown scored on an 18-yard reception, while Metcalf had a monster 41-yard reception in the freezing snow of Chicago. By far, Brown’s 145-yard game after coming off of back-to-back injuries was the most impressive this week.

Laquon Treadwell also added another 50-yard game, and Dawson Knox added a touchdown to help solidify a spot in post-season play.

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:

Elijah Moore, New York Jets: The star receiver out of New York stayed on the reserve/Covid-19 list this week, but the Jets still managed to come away with a big win.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: Metcalf. is. back. For the first time since Oct. 31, Metcalf had a touchdown reception. It only took two receptions in the snow this week to land the 41-yard reception, but the Seahawks fell to the Chicago Bears in the Soldier Field by only one point.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: AJ Brown was the only thing people could talk about after his electric performance against the Niners. Brown had 145 yards on 11 receptions and one touchdown and was virtually unbeatable. His performance was enough to give the Titans the win.

Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: Made his return this week to land two tackles against the Bears.

Evan Engram, NY Giants: Engram also got himself a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, along with 17 yards on the day.

Royce Newman, Green Bay Packers: Newman and the Green Bay Packers walked away from another close win, but this week it was against the Cleveland Browns.

Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson hasn’t played since week 10 after being put on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury

Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: Dawson Knox had only two receptions this week, including one big touchdown to get the win over the New England Patriots.