NFL Rebs Week 14: Treadwell is out making some money

With only three regular-season weeks left, it’s officially crunch time. Unfortunately, it is also Covid-19’s crunch time, putting multiple NFL Rebs on reserve lists due to illness. The injury bug has also been taking over NFL teams everywhere and the Ole Miss alum are not immune.

With so many players out this week, Laquon Treadwell is the clear bright spot. He has had at least four receptions and 50-plus yards in the last four games. This week, he brought in six receptions for 57 yards. That’s the good news. The bad news? He plays for a very grim Jacksonville Jaguars team.

It will be interesting to see who comes off of those reserve lists for next week, but regardless, check back to see which NFL Rebs make the headlines.

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:

Elijah Moore, New York Jets: The Jets shifted Elijah Moore from the injured reserve list over to the reserve/Covid-10 list on Thursday. He is currently listed as out, with no expected return date listed.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: Metcalf made it another week without a touchdown, but he had a much better showing against the Rams. He’s struggled lately to find a groove and have any type of significant yardage. But this week on Tuesday Night Football (?) Metcalf had six receptions for 52 yards.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: AJ Brown was upgraded to injured reserve and the Titans announced that he would participate in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. They are attempting to get him up to “speed” before determining his status for this upcoming week’s TNF against the Niners.

Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play again this week .

Evan Engram, NY Giants: The Giants fell to 4-10 on the season after a loss to the Cowboys. Engram had four receptions for 33 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per reception.

Royce Newman, Green Bay Packers: Newman and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a close win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson hasn’t played since week 10

Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: Dawson Knox had an average week against the Carolina Panthers. The Bills got the win, but Knox only had four receptions for 38 yards.

Scottie Phillips, Houston Texans: the third-string running back suffered an ankle injury six weeks ago and it was announced that he wouldn’t be activated ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars game. It is still unclear what his timeline will be.

Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals got the win over the Denver Broncos this week, with the help of Hilton’s four tackles.

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left thumb that required surgery. He looks to be coming back soon, but a clear date is still unclear.

But, he did do this:

From representatives of #Texans LT Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78), who is partnering with Gracewood to give 15 single mothers and their children a holiday today they won’t forget. The day will kick off with a $5,000 shopping spree at Walmart followed by a surprise holiday party..” pic.twitter.com/78zrVF6Erv — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 21, 2021