Ole Miss vs. Samford 2021: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

Ole Miss is about to head into SEC play, but first there is the Samford Bulldogs today in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

The Rebels (8-3) will tip-off at 3 p.m. seeking to close December with only one loss this month. The Bulldogs (9-2) are on a three game win streak with its last loss coming against Belmont, 85-73.

Let’s be really honest though - the Rebels should win this game, Vegas has them favored to win by 14, and it’s really for all intents and purposes supposed to be a warm-up game prior to SEC play and Florida. The more important thing about this game is that it is Christmas Vacation themed, yes, the greatest Christmas movie ever (no, it’s not Die Hard and you still aren’t unique or interesting for having that opinion).

I am serious Clark! Vacation Day on Tuesday 3pm SJB Pavilion. Hotty Toddy pic.twitter.com/7U16vuTwxI — Kermit Davis (@OleMissKermit) December 20, 2021

Boom, Kermit may not be here for a long time, but for today, he’s here for a good time. The first 300 fans get a commemorative ornament today, and doors open at 1:30 p.m.

️ https://t.co/7XvQRRosAn pic.twitter.com/j31KlrynTM — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) December 21, 2021

So, basically, if you aren’t reading this in line or inside the stadium already holding one, you’re probably not going to get one. It would make a very good gift for someone looking to give me a gift this year (hop in my DMs).

Ok, throw your favorite Christmas Vacation quotes below, Merry Christmas, Hallelujah, holy shit, where’s the Tylenol?

Odds

Line: Ole Miss -14

Over/Under: 141

How to watch

Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 3pm CDT

TV: SEC Network+

Online streaming: WatchESPN