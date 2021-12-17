4-star OL Bryson Hurst signs with Ole Miss over Arkansas and Auburn

Bryson Hurst has been on a recruiting roller coaster these past few months, but ultimately chose Ole Miss when he signed his official paperwork. He also had Oregon, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Texas A&M hats on the table.
The Gautier, Miss. native is currently the highest-rated offensive player in this class.
The 6’6” 320-pound offensive tackle has over 13 offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Oregon, and Tennessee. This is not a usual size for high schoolers, but even more unusual is his ability to move.
He decommitted from the Rebels on Nov. 14, after being committed for a few months. Hurst took a visit in early December, and it was enough to seal the deal. He quickly recommitted after the visit and signed with Ole Miss on Dec. 16 at his high school.
I am 110% Committed to The University of Mississippi #HOTTYTODDY pic.twitter.com/nnPLD4ytFm— 4 ⭐️ Bryson Hurst (@BrysonHurst78) August 25, 2021
Hurst has shown his depth of physicality throughout his senior season but has especially shined with his dominant run-blocking capabilities. He was invited to the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game and will sign at the conclusion of that game. He announced on Twitter that he will be signing on December 16.
I'm late but here is my Junior Season Highlights !!!https://t.co/WxaYiW72gu— 4 ⭐️ Bryson Hurst (@BrysonHurst78) May 19, 2021
