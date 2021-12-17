4-star OL Bryson Hurst signs with Ole Miss over Arkansas and Auburn

Bryson Hurst has been on a recruiting roller coaster these past few months, but ultimately chose Ole Miss when he signed his official paperwork. He also had Oregon, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Texas A&M hats on the table.

The Gautier, Miss. native is currently the highest-rated offensive player in this class.

The 6’6” 320-pound offensive tackle has over 13 offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Oregon, and Tennessee. This is not a usual size for high schoolers, but even more unusual is his ability to move.

He decommitted from the Rebels on Nov. 14, after being committed for a few months. Hurst took a visit in early December, and it was enough to seal the deal. He quickly recommitted after the visit and signed with Ole Miss on Dec. 16 at his high school.

I am 110% Committed to The University of Mississippi #HOTTYTODDY pic.twitter.com/nnPLD4ytFm — 4 ⭐️ Bryson Hurst (@BrysonHurst78) August 25, 2021

Hurst has shown his depth of physicality throughout his senior season but has especially shined with his dominant run-blocking capabilities. He was invited to the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game and will sign at the conclusion of that game. He announced on Twitter that he will be signing on December 16.