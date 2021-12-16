Former Under Armour All-American and Auburn DB Ladarius Tennison to transfer to Ole Miss

Auburn sophomore transfer Ladarius Tennison announced his commitment to Ole Miss during a busy Early Signing Day.

Tennison has two seasons of SEC experience including a full all-conference COVID season as a freshman. He racked up 42 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss during his time at Auburn.

The announcement came via Twitter yesterday after his initial decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30. Tennison started a few games for the Tigers this year, posting eight tackles against Texas A&M and nine tackles against Mississippi State in losing efforts.

Tennison is a former four star prospect out of Florida, and he came out of high school as a top 10 athlete in the country, gaining offers from Miami and Auburn among others. He played safety and running back in high school rushing for over 1,700 yards total as a junior and senior while amassing 11.1 tackles per game, 17 sacks and 3 interceptions in those seasons.

One thing I have seen continually in his descriptions online is his ability to hit hard and a knack for “head-hunting”. Honestly, the Rebels could use a Trae Elston to bring some intimidation on the back half of the defense if you ask me.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’d be OK seeing one of our defenders in the backfield making tackles like that but that’s just me maybe.

Tennison’s decision comes on the heels of Ole Miss reeling in several four star signees for the 2022 season. Jaron Willis, Zxavian Harris, Taylor Groves and Nick Cull in addition to the best juco linebacker in the country in Reginald Hughes signed with the Rebels on Wednesday, bolstering an already improved defense in DJ Durkin’s second season at Ole Miss.

There’s no replacement for experience, and Tennison has enough of it plus the physical tools to add depth to the defense. He is 5’9” or 5’10” and 195 lbs., so possibly a little undersized for a safety role but could thrive in a nickelback position.

Head coach Lane Kiffin hinted in his signing day press conference there would likely be more transfer news coming in the next few months, so the Cup will continue to keep you updated as the roster madness continues.