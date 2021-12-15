4-star safety Taylor Groves inks with Ole Miss over Michigan and Texas A&M

Four-star defensive back Taylor Groves signed with Ole Miss on Early Signing Day as the No. 8 ranked prospect in the state of Tennessee.

The two-way star out of East Robertson High School in Cross Plains, Tenn. notched nine interceptions in 31 games played in high school. Then he jumped onto the offensive side of the ball and accounted for 30 touchdowns, no big deal. Hoo boy.

Groves boasts offers from College Football Playoff teams Michigan and Cincinnati, but he decided to stay a little closer to home with Ole Miss.

From this highlight video, you can see quickness, strength and top end speed in all of his plays. He can seemingly do it all at the high school level, and now Rebel fans will get a chance to see how all that ability translates to the SEC.

Groves marks the 12th signee of the day as the 6’2” 195 lbs. defensive player is definitely a highlight to the class so far.