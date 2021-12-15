3-star OL Cam East signs with Ole Miss over Mississippi State, FSU and Georgia

In a somewhat unexpected turn, 6’7” 280 lbs. offensive tackle Cam East has signed with the Ole Miss Rebels.

East was a long-time Mississippi State commitment who reopened his recruitment two weeks ago.

East originally chose the Bulldogs over early offers from FSU and UGA, among others. He visited Oxford officially in early November but remained committed to State for another month.

An in-home visit from Lane Kiffin and offensive line coach Jake Thornton likely sealed the deal recently, though East initially announced he wouldn’t be signing anywhere until February. It seems the New Orleans prospect simply felt the pull to get things wrapped up earlier than expected.

How he fits in

East is yet another huge tackle who is lean and athletic, joining Flip Carswell (a Miami flip) and Preston Cushman (who spurned in-state Florida). The offensive line class Jake Thornton has put together is pretty impressive, even if somewhat unheralded. Assuming four-star offensive tackle Bryson Hurst signs with the Rebels today as expected, and Timi Gagophien sticks with his commitment, Thornton will have signed five high school tackles.

Clearly he prefers to bring in potential tackles and kick them inside if they don’t work out, which is precisely what colleges should be doing. Ole Miss fans should be pretty encouraged.