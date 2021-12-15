3-star ATH Jarell Stinson signs with Ole Miss over Auburn and Florida

Three star defensive back Jarell Stinson inked his letter of intent with Ole Miss on Early Signing Day amid offers from Auburn and Florida among other Power 5 teams.

The 5’10” DB is the No. 42 ranked cornerback in the country and a top 30 recruit in the state of Alabama according to several recruiting services. He has been selected to the 2020 6A All Defense team by Alabama sportswriters as well.

Stinson additionally has 10 state championships in track and field, so I’m gonna take a leap here and assume he is pretty damn fast. He competes in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash, and while he only weighs in at 170 lbs., you can check his official highlight video below and see he can bring it tackling the opposition.

There’s also a highlight in there about the 58 second mark where Stinson takes a pitch to the dadgum house on offense, so maybe there’s some versatility there the Rebels can use in the future.

Keep it locked here for more ESD coverage. Cheers!