Ole Miss Early Signing Day Recruit Tracker

WAKE UP, it’s dadgum Early Signing Day 2021, and the one and only Chris Spencer, a former five star recruit and offensive line stalwart for the Rebels is here to hype tf out of the day.

Really loving how this staff is bringing back former players and doing these videos. Spencer was an important cog in the offensive line during his time in Oxford, and it’s great to have him back representing Ole Miss.

Alright, let’s get to the signings!

Fraser Masin is 6-6 215 pound wide receiver Punter from Melbourne, Australia. You thought Mack Brown was laying people out on the kickoff, Lane Kiffin just brought in the finisher.

Consensus 3 Star Offensive Lineman Preston Cushman is brought in from Calvary Christian in Florida to help bolster the O-Line

Not only did Ole Miss flip this recruit from Miami for our first #MerryFlipmas of the day, his nickname is actually flip. It was destiny. Falentha (Flip) Carswell is a 6-7 275lb lineman out of Georgia.

Recruiting in state has to improve and Lane Kiffin takes a step in that direction landing 4 star DT Zxavian Harris out of Germantown High School in Madison, MS. The 6-8 335lb behemoth is ranked #4 in the state.

Depending on the website Jaylon White is either a linebacker or safety. Think Jake Springer when you see the 6-3 201lb product out of Arkansas.

Cam East was recently the talk of the Ole Miss recruiting trail as they battled a few schools to land the 6-7 offensive lineman. It’s clear so far what Kiffin’s point of emphasis is early in recruiting and East is a big pickup.

Big time JUCO commit Reginald Hughes stays home as the Northwest CC product via Tunica signs with Ole Miss to play linebacker for DJ Durkin. Look for him to make an immediate impact on defense.

Add one to the secondary with this Alabama product. Jarell Stinson is a 5-10 DB that has some four star grades and boasted offers from Auburn and Florida before deciding to party in the Sip.

Tight End U indeed. Heath enrolls to fill the shoes of guys like Evan Engram, Dawson Knox and Kenny Yeboah. This one is no surprise as the 6-4 TE out of Texas will be headed to #PartyintheSip.

Cull got a massive influx of offers in mid March, including (among others) Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Florida, but he ultimately chose Ole Miss in August and never looked back. The four-star Georgia product marks one of only two corners expected to sign with the Rebels today.

The No. 10 rated player in the state of Mississippi has landed in Oxford with Larry Simmons out of Moss Point. He scored 82 touchdowns in his high school career and had offers around the SEC for his services.

: With a name like Groves, you knew Ole Miss was the move



Let's give a warm welcome to @iamtaylorgroves!#PartyInTheSip | #HottyToddy



ℹ️ https://t.co/z3mNhgia2G pic.twitter.com/l6KyZbivLI — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 15, 2021

Four star DB Taylor Groves inked with the Rebels around 10 a.m. and is the No. 8 ranked recruit out of the state of Tennessee. He logged nine interceptions in 31 high school games alongside scoring 28 offensive touchdowns. Groves had offers from CFP teams Michigan and Cincinnati.

Tyler Banks comes to Ole Miss from Virginia as a three star prospect on defense. He is ranked as the No. 91 athlete coming out of high school, and it is likely he will list as a linebacker next season.

: Willis? Yeah, he'll fit in here



Another baller from Georgia is coming to the Sip! Welcome to the family, @Jay6ix17!#PartyInTheSip | #HottyToddy



ℹ️ https://t.co/GvXc3mjdUv pic.twitter.com/ZOs2ZtTtWn — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 15, 2021

Another linebacker in this year’s class and the recruiting continues to focus on the second level of the defense and the offensive line. The four star is the fourth one on defense for Durkin on ESD. Something about the last name Willis and that linebacker spot...

Kiffin wins the battle for another in state player in WR Jeremiah Dillon. Dillon is 6’2” receiver out of Tylertown and the 24th ranked player in MS. Another target for the next signal caller in powder blue: added

Three star running back Quinshon Judkins has entered the room. Boasting offers from Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida and Arkansas, Judkins spurned them all to run wild in Lane Kiffin’s offense. Ole Miss gets a back could fill a Snoop Conner role down the road.