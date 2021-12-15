4-star DB Nick Cull signs with Ole Miss over South Carolina and Alabama

Defensive back Nick Cull out of Donalsonville, Ga. signed his letter of intent to join the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday morning.

The four star defensive stud is ranked as high as No. 20 nationally at his position and is a top 50 player in the state of Georgia, which seems good considering the number of prospects coming out of there.

Cull had interest from some of the top programs in the nation including Alabama, South Carolina, and Miami. He committed to the Rebels prior to the 2021 football season and did not waver since then becoming the 10th signee of the Early Signing period.

Cull, as you can see from his highlights, played on both sides of the ball as a Mr. Do Everything for Seminole County. He is an all around good athlete, playing basketball as well in high school.

This is the fifth defensive signee of the class, and the second four star prospect to sign on the defense, which had a resurgence in the 2021 season improving as the year went on. It seems defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is looking to reload and continue to emphasize his side of the ball for the future.