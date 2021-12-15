4-star DL Zxavian Harris signs with Ole Miss over Georgia and Mississippi State

Ole Miss has wasted no time this recruiting class reloading the defensive line position and added one more with Zxavian Harris.

Harris committed to the Rebels on Jul 1, and despite a lot of rumors that he would flip to Mississippi State, he signed with Ole Miss early on Wednesday morning.

The four-star defensive lineman had 13 offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. He is ranked the No. 19 defensive tackle in the 2022 class, and No. 2 in Mississippi.

In the past two years, Harris has 110 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles for Germantown High School.

Coming in at 6’8” and 335 pounds, his size already makes him extremely valuable. However, adding in his athleticism and length to the equation, he will be a nightmare for offensive lines everywhere. Assuming that Ole Miss sticks with their 3-2-6 defensive formation, Harris will be a huge asset to cause disruption early putting a major toll on quarterbacks.

The Madison, MS native is a huge pickup for defensive line coach Randall Joyner and the rest of this coaching staff. It’s expected that he will be able to make an impact very quickly, and with a smaller expected recruiting class this year, Harris was an important one to grab early.