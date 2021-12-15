Here’s when Ole Miss targets are announcing on National Signing Day 2022

Good Morning everyone! It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Over the past few years, college football fans have seen a big shift in the way that recruiting is handled. National Signing Day in February is less exciting than it has been in years past, and with a massive transfer portal list to pick through, today’s target list is going to look a lot shorter.
However, there are still some big names out there to pay attention to, and lucky for you, we have it all scheduled out for you. Keep in mind, if you want to schedule your bathroom breaks during these announcements, give yourself a 5-minute cushion. These recruits tend to run a little behind.
Here’s your composite list of every Ole Miss target who will most likely be signing early, and where they end up:
Four-star cornerback Davison Igbinosun: Will announce at All-American Bowl on January 8th
Four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore: signed with Michigan
Four-star linebacker Jaron Willis: SIGNED with Ole Miss
Willis? Yeah, he'll fit in here
Another baller from Georgia is coming to the Sip! Welcome to the family, @Jay6ix17!
ℹ️ https://t.co/GvXc3mjdUv pic.twitter.com/ZOs2ZtTtWn
Three-star offensive lineman Cam East: SIGNED with Ole Miss
Make way for another BIG MAN
You're gonna love Oxford, @cam3ast!
ℹ️ https://t.co/kuKqSm1xM3 pic.twitter.com/dV1UO90oVE
Four-star defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis: signed with Alabama
Four-star defensive lineman Zxvaian Harris: SIGNED with Ole Miss
Staying home! @zxavian03 is an Ole Miss Rebel!
ℹ️ https://t.co/k7t7xDj3Fj pic.twitter.com/XW0WeIe0IA
The #OleMiss 2022 class on full display at Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game practice … three very impressive large human beings … @JacariusC (6-6, 280), @zxavian03 (6-8, 350) & @BrysonHurst78 (6-5.5, 320) pic.twitter.com/hMz3uCtFKf— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 8, 2021
Four-star offensive tackle Bryson Hurst: Dec. 16
Four-star defensive back Taylor Groves: SIGNED with Ole Miss
With a name like Groves, you knew Ole Miss was the move
Let's give a warm welcome to @iamtaylorgroves!
ℹ️ https://t.co/z3mNhgia2G pic.twitter.com/l6KyZbivLI
Four-star defensive back Nick Cull: SIGNED with Ole Miss
Our defense keeps getting stronger @ChosenOneCull is ready to rep GA in The Sip!
ℹ️ https://t.co/EQt3DTnX9G pic.twitter.com/XMSK2rPXhS
Three-star athlete Tyler Banks: SIGNED to Ole Miss
The Banks were open. We cashed in.
From VA to MS, @TylerBanks25 is a Rebel!
ℹ️ https://t.co/QLxsdNNvEu pic.twitter.com/4nPP68SaQC
Three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Dillon: SIGNED with Ole Miss
A playmaker from right here in the Sip ⚡ @JereDillo1 makes it official!
ℹ️ https://t.co/V4dy1nPQEf pic.twitter.com/O2krMtSOGm
Three-star offensive tackle Falentha Carswell: SIGNED with Ole Miss
Merry #Flipmas pic.twitter.com/ArpHtK6GHt— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 15, 2021
Three-star defensive back Jarell Stinson: SIGNED with Ole Miss
From behind enemy lines
You know we do it better in the Sip! Let's go, @JarellStin!
ℹ️ https://t.co/Ydm7raKenm pic.twitter.com/BJyVlNwHpy
JUCO three-star linebacker Reginald Hughes: SIGNED with Ole Miss
Let’s get to work @reginaldh16 pic.twitter.com/ZBCyzKco2R— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 15, 2021
Three-star offensive tackle Jacarius Clayton: signed with Mississippi State
Three-star running back Quinshon Judkins: SIGNED with Ole Miss
: Time to run it up, @qaj4_ #PartyInTheSip | #HottyToddy— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 15, 2021
ℹ️ https://t.co/ceXy8Y9KSM pic.twitter.com/QlSfNl2vKt
Three-star wide receiver Larry Simmons: SIGNED with Ole Miss
Another One
Moss Point native @LarrySimmons700 is joining the party!
ℹ️ https://t.co/pYp8tIQp8M pic.twitter.com/uUWBYqpx6t
Three-star defensive back Rodney Johnson: committed to Ole Miss (PWO)
Three-star tight end Kyirin Heath: SIGNED with Ole Miss
Tight End U
Let's get to work, @Kyirin4
ℹ️ https://t.co/hSY9fLgMne pic.twitter.com/NYJih8Y48E
Three-star linebacker Jaylon White: SIGNED with Ole Miss
Little Rock is in the House Tonight
Let's party, @jaylon1white
ℹ️ https://t.co/e9FfVNTeUr pic.twitter.com/IPlSj7chL7
