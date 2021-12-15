Here’s when Ole Miss targets are announcing on National Signing Day 2022

Good Morning everyone! It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Over the past few years, college football fans have seen a big shift in the way that recruiting is handled. National Signing Day in February is less exciting than it has been in years past, and with a massive transfer portal list to pick through, today’s target list is going to look a lot shorter.

However, there are still some big names out there to pay attention to, and lucky for you, we have it all scheduled out for you. Keep in mind, if you want to schedule your bathroom breaks during these announcements, give yourself a 5-minute cushion. These recruits tend to run a little behind.

Here’s your composite list of every Ole Miss target who will most likely be signing early, and where they end up:

Four-star cornerback Davison Igbinosun: Will announce at All-American Bowl on January 8th

Four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore: signed with Michigan

Four-star linebacker Jaron Willis: SIGNED with Ole Miss

: Willis? Yeah, he'll fit in here



Another baller from Georgia is coming to the Sip! Welcome to the family, @Jay6ix17!#PartyInTheSip | #HottyToddy



ℹ️ https://t.co/GvXc3mjdUv pic.twitter.com/ZOs2ZtTtWn — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 15, 2021

Three-star offensive lineman Cam East: SIGNED with Ole Miss

Four-star defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis: signed with Alabama

Four-star defensive lineman Zxvaian Harris: SIGNED with Ole Miss

The #OleMiss 2022 class on full display at Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game practice … three very impressive large human beings … @JacariusC (6-6, 280), @zxavian03 (6-8, 350) & @BrysonHurst78 (6-5.5, 320) pic.twitter.com/hMz3uCtFKf — Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 8, 2021

Four-star offensive tackle Bryson Hurst: Dec. 16

Four-star defensive back Taylor Groves: SIGNED with Ole Miss

: With a name like Groves, you knew Ole Miss was the move



Let's give a warm welcome to @iamtaylorgroves!#PartyInTheSip | #HottyToddy



ℹ️ https://t.co/z3mNhgia2G pic.twitter.com/l6KyZbivLI — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 15, 2021

Four-star defensive back Nick Cull: SIGNED with Ole Miss

Three-star athlete Tyler Banks: SIGNED to Ole Miss

Three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Dillon: SIGNED with Ole Miss

Three-star offensive tackle Falentha Carswell: SIGNED with Ole Miss

Three-star defensive back Jarell Stinson: SIGNED with Ole Miss

JUCO three-star linebacker Reginald Hughes: SIGNED with Ole Miss

Three-star offensive tackle Jacarius Clayton: signed with Mississippi State

Three-star running back Quinshon Judkins: SIGNED with Ole Miss

Three-star wide receiver Larry Simmons: SIGNED with Ole Miss

Three-star defensive back Rodney Johnson: committed to Ole Miss (PWO)

Three-star tight end Kyirin Heath: SIGNED with Ole Miss

Three-star linebacker Jaylon White: SIGNED with Ole Miss