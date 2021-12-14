NFL Rebs Week 13: Dawson Knox is an animal

This week was full of more injuries for the former Rebels, and with playoff contention sneaking up on some of these teams, it’s time to get healthy.

Elijah Moore has had a fantastic few weeks but suffered a quad injury that kept him out this week. AJ Brown is still dealing with a nagging chest injury, and DK Metcalf has had a rough few games.

Dawson Knox did look ridiculously good this week with 60 yards and a touchdown in an overtime loss. Laquon Treadwell has been a sneaky receiver for the Jaguars and with the stats he put up this week, moved to 3 straight 50-yard games.

Make sure to check back weekly for updates on all your favorite NFL Rebs.

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:

Elijah Moore, New York Jets: Elijah Moore has been dominant in the past few weeks, and had the most receiving touchdowns of any wide receiver since week nine. Unfortunately, he was placed on the injured reserve list with a quad injury before the game against the New Orleans Saints. It is unclear when he is expected to return.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: Metcalf made it another week without a touchdown. He had four receptions for 43 yards against the Houston Texans but was still not able to find the endzone. Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson has looked to be on a different page, but things are not looking good for Metcalf next week as he will have to face All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: AJ Brown is still on the injured reserve list with a chest injury.

Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: Nkemdiche was listed as out this week, but the reason was not listed.

Evan Engram, NY Giants: Engram had four targets, but only one reception for eight yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

NY Giants: Engram had four targets, but only one reception for eight yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Royce Newman, Green Bay Packers: Newman and the Green Bay Packers continue to roll through the NFC North with another win over the Chicago Bears. They improved to 10-3 on the season, and look to continue their domination down the stretch.

Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson, on the injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury

Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos did not play this week

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: Dawson Knox had a great week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even though they weren’t able to get the win. He had seven receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also had a huge 24-yard reception that set up a game-tying field goal, before losing in overtime.