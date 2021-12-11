Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky 2021: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

December basketball is fully upon us after a week of final exams for our basketball guys and gals, and the Rebels are at a neutral site against Western Kentucky tonight.

Ole Miss (6-2) and WKU (5-4) will hit the hardcourt at 7:30 p.m. for a night cap of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This is a fairly decent exposure event with Auburn, LSU, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Clemson and Drake all in attendance as well.

Senior guard Jarkel Joiner has led the Rebels in points so far this season with 16 points per game. It is imperative Joiner picks up the scoring pace as conference play approaches or another player on the roster steps up in a big way - no other Rebel is averaging more than 10 points per game this year.

Seven foot center Nysier Brooks has been a welcome addition to the roster averaging 7.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in the first eight games of the season. He will have his hands full today with WKU’s Jamarion Sharp who has similar stats as Brooks but stands at 7-foot-5 — yes, seven feet, five inches.

The Rebels are favored in this game coming off a win over No. 18 Memphis in Oxford. The Hilltoppers lost its last outing to Buffalo by 10 points. These are the kind of games that can sneak up on an overconfident team, so it would be a decent neutral site win for the Rebels to make up for a couple stumbles at the Charleston Classic earlier this year.

Odds

Line: Ole Miss -5.5

Over/Under: 135

How to watch

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.

When: 7:30pm CDT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN