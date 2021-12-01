Ole Miss climbs to No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday moved Ole Miss up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 but still outside the coveted top four.

The Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) were given the nod for the eight spot over Baylor due to its more significant win over Mississippi St. in the Egg Bowl this past week, committee members said during the ESPN broadcast. Georgia and Alabama remain in the top four at No. 1 and 3 respectively with a massive SEC Championship Game on Saturday between the two schools.

Michigan and Cincinnati took the No. 2 and 4 rankings respectively while Oklahoma St., Notre Dame and Ohio St. are behind, rounding out the top seven. OSU, Michigan and Cincinnati also have conference championship games of its own this weekend and should be considered in must-win situations to hold or improve its status.

There does not seem to be any kind of path for Ole Miss to enter the top four, but the SECCG does hold some potential bowl destination meaning for the Rebels. If Alabama falls out of the top four with its second loss, it could end up in the Sugar Bowl instead of Ole Miss. Right now, I can’t imagine Georgia falling from the top four with a loss to Bama, but it’s college football - anything can happen right?

I do think there’s the most uncertainty around Cincinnati closing out a perfect season and winning over Houston this Saturday, or there’s always the chance, however slim, the CFP committee decides a one-loss Big 12 Champion OSU is more worthy of the four spot than the Bearcats despite a perfect record.

Ultimately, it looks like the Rebels were one loss too many to have a shot at the big enchilada this year, but a historic season it was for Ole Miss. A New Years Six bowl is coming, so go ahead and pack your bags for a post-Christmas throw down.