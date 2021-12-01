NFL Rebs Week 11: Dawson Knox worth his weight in gold

It’s that time of the season again. Everyone is dealing with injuries, and this week, the former NFL Rebels are riddled with injuries.

Dawson Knox was the shining star for the Rebels this weekend with two touchdown receptions for the Bills. He has had some injuries he’s had to work through, but clearly, he’s back and feeling himself again.

Check back next week to see if your former Ole Miss stars are healthy again.

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:

Elijah Moore, New York Jets: No touchdowns this week, but the wide receiver did get the win with the Jets. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson made his return after dealing with injuries, but Moore only had four receptions for 46 yards.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: It looked like DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson were out of touch during Monday Night Football. For the majority of the game, Metcalf didn’t have a single target. However, he ended up with one reception for 13 yards in the close 15-17 loss to the Washington Football team.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: AJ Brown was dealing with a chest injury and was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday ahead of the Titans matchup against the New England Patriots.

Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: While it wasn’t clear why Nkemdiche was listed as out ahead of the MNF game. He doesn’t seem to be dealing with any injuries but didn’t make the list to play this week.

Evan Engram, NY Giants: Engram had three receptions for 37 yards this week in the close win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

NY Giants: Engram had three receptions for 37 yards this week in the close win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Royce Newman, Green Bay Packers: The Packers won again, which means Newman won again.

Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson, on the injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury

Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos is currently listed as out.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: Dawson Knox went crazy against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving. He had only three receptions for 32 yards but somehow converted those three receptions into two touchdowns.

THE BILLS ARE ROLLING‼️



Dawson Knox gets his second TD grab of the night.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/iSdqCd5G28 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 26, 2021

Scottie Phillips, Houston Texans: the third-string running back suffered an ankle injury three weeks ago and still remains on the injured reserve list this week.

Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Hilton lit up his old team with four tackles and a nice pick-six to help the Bengals defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10.