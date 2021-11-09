NFL Rebs Week 8: Rebs find the endzone, again

Former Ole Miss Rebels have been dealing with a few injuries, and some of the big-name players are on a bye week. However, those that played this week, put on a show.
Elijah Moore had his best performance in the NFL yet with two touchdowns against the Colts. He has found his stride and will look to continue finding the end zone against the Miami Dolphins this week.
Evan Engram caught a nasty pass over top of a Raiders defender and was crucial in giving the New York Giants the lead to pull the upset over the Raiders.
ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:
- Elijah Moore, New York Jets: He did it again. Elijah Moore was had an unbelievable day in TNF with two receiving touchdowns against the Colts. Averaging 12 yards per reception, he showed the league exactly what he was capable of. Despite the loss, seeing Moore start to step into his usual role of creating havoc for a defense.
- DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: BYE WEEK
- A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: The Titans were the headliners in this week’s league news with a 26-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Brown had no touchdown receptions but brought in five receptions for 42 yards.
- Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: BYE WEEK
- Evan Engram, NY Giants: Evan Engram uses every opportunity given to him, and this week is no different. He only had three receptions against the Raiders, but was able to come up with an insane grab early on in the game.
- Royce Newman, Green Bay Packers: Newman had a different challenge this week. Starting QB and usual man under center, Aaron Rodgers, was out with Covid-19 protocols issues against the Kansas City Chiefs this week. Newman was forced to figure out how to adapt to a different style of play with backup rookie quarterback, Jordan Love. The Packers were unable to get the win, but as usual, Newman played lights out.
- Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson
- Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos. It was announced that he injured his ankle and will be missing a few weeks to heal it.
- Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: the starting TE for the Bills suffered a hand injury two weeks ago. After undergoing surgery, things are looking positive for him to possibly return to practice this week ahead of the matchup against the Jets next week.
- Scottie Phillips, Houston Texans: the third-string running back suffered a leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, and it is not clear how long he will be out.
- Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals: it was a quiet night for Mike Hilton this week, and he only had two tackles in the blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left thumb that will require surgery. Looking at missing around four weeks, as of right now.
- Myles Hartsfield, Carolina Panthers: backup safety had three tackles in the loss to the New England Patriots
- AJ Moore, Houston Texans: Moore had a forced fumble and one tackle for the Texans this week, but it wasn’t enough to get the win, and Houston fell to 1-8 on the season.
- CJ Moore, Detroit Lions: BYE WEEK
- D.J Jones, San Francisco 49ers: starting defensive tackle had himself a fantastic game with eight tackles in the loss to the Cardinals.
- Marquis Haynes, Carolina Panthers: backup defensive end came up big with the three tackles and a sack in the loss to the Patriots.
- Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts: was out in week eight
- Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots: the running back had eight rushing attempts for 54 yards in the win over the Panthers.
