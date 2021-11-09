NFL Rebs Week 8: Rebs find the endzone, again

Former Ole Miss Rebels have been dealing with a few injuries, and some of the big-name players are on a bye week. However, those that played this week, put on a show.

Elijah Moore had his best performance in the NFL yet with two touchdowns against the Colts. He has found his stride and will look to continue finding the end zone against the Miami Dolphins this week.

Evan Engram caught a nasty pass over top of a Raiders defender and was crucial in giving the New York Giants the lead to pull the upset over the Raiders.

Make sure to check back for all your Rebels in the Pros updates each week.

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:

Elijah Moore, New York Jets: He did it again. Elijah Moore was had an unbelievable day in TNF with two receiving touchdowns against the Colts. Averaging 12 yards per reception, he showed the league exactly what he was capable of. Despite the loss, seeing Moore start to step into his usual role of creating havoc for a defense.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: BYE WEEK

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: The Titans were the headliners in this week’s league news with a 26-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Brown had no touchdown receptions but brought in five receptions for 42 yards.

Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: BYE WEEK

Evan Engram, NY Giants: Evan Engram uses every opportunity given to him, and this week is no different. He only had three receptions against the Raiders, but was able to come up with an insane grab early on in the game.