Ole Miss football moves up in Top-25, faces No. 11 Texas A&M next

The Ole Miss Rebels moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press Top-25 to No. 12 nationally ahead of its Saturday SEC showdown with No. 11 Texas A&M. They also landed at No. 12 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) completed its non-conference portion of the season with a 27-14 win over the Liberty Flames this past weekend. Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) comes into Oxford on a four game winning streak including its most recent win over former No. 12 Auburn, 20-3.

Georgia and Alabama remained at No. 1 and No. 3 respectively as each of those teams seemed destined for a “game of the century” type atmosphere in the SEC Championship Game. Auburn dropped to No. 16 while Kentucky and Mississippi State dropped out of the Top-25 following losses this past weekend.

For right now, Arkansas sits just outside the Top 25, and it might be the Hogs are the Rebels best win for the season. Saturday’s game against Texas A&M will give Ole Miss a huge opportunity to move closer to a New Year’s Six bowl game in the postseason and provide a marquee win for the Kiffin era.