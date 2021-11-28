4-star ATH Suntarine Perkins commits to Ole Miss over Georgia

Ole Miss added its first 2023 commitment on Sunday, only days after defeating Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. This win marked the Rebels first ever 10-win regular season.

Suntarine Perkins is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Mississippi and had numerous other offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M among others.

Despite numerous offers, Perkins told the Clarion-Ledger earlier this year he really only had a top two. The Rebels have been interested for awhile, and offered the junior linebacker in August of 2020. It was between Ole Miss and Georgia at the end, but the Rebels won out. Both schools have been recruiting him at linebacker, despite typically playing in the safety position.

“Well I have finally made my decision,” Perkins wrote on Twitter. “First off I wanna thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love. Second I wanna thank my parents and my family for raising me to be the young man I am today. Also, I wanna thank my coaches and players for the support and love.”

We’ll I have finally made my decision. First off I wanna thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love. Second I wanna thank my parents and my family for raising me to be the young man I am today. Also, I wanna thank my coaches and players for the support and love. pic.twitter.com/7NJdQWpZJo — suntarine perkins (@suntarine) November 28, 2021

Perkins has taken multiple unofficial visits to Ole Miss, including June and July of this year.

Love seeing my momma put that beautiful smile on her face ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SkCOQFeKhk — suntarine perkins (@suntarine) June 6, 2021

In his junior season, Perkins played linebacker and running back for Raleigh High School in Raleigh, Mississippi. In 10 games, he had 74 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions. On the other side of the ball, Perkins also had 112 carries for 1,132 yards and two touchdowns. He helped lead the Raleigh Lions to a 10-2 record this season, along with a trip to the MHSAA 3A semifinals.

How does he fit in?

Despite being only a junior, his large frame and athleticism have been a huge draw for many coaches. He has shown his versatility this season, taking snaps at linebacker, running back, wide receiver, and even kicker. With so many graduating seniors this season and next, bringing in young, but capable talent will be the difference maker in the success of DJ Durkin’s defense.

Ole Miss is getting an absolute beast in Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins (@suntarine). Video evidence⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6i8E3pyZft — Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) November 28, 2021

Highlights