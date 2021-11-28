Here are the latest bowl game projections for Ole Miss football, including a few NY6 options

Ole Miss football reached new historic heights with its tenth regular season win against Mississippi St. in the Egg Bowl, but more football remains to be played before the Rebels know its postseason fate.

Currently, there are no updated College Football Playoff rankings to know where everything stands, however, conference championships are now set for the upcoming weekend.

It seems like between the SEC Championship, Georgia and Alabama, and the Big 12 Championship, Baylor and Oklahoma St., there is a growing movement from the national talking heads these winners should be in the playoff. I can certainly understand the SEC argument, but I’m not sold on the Big 12 part just yet.

Michigan’s win over Ohio St. likely puts the Wolverines into a top four position, and only a loss to Iowa could keep UM out of the playoff at this point. Same can be said for Cincinnati who faces Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship.

Now, why does Michigan, Cincinnati et al factor into Ole Miss’ bowl chances? Well, ultimately, if Alabama or Georgia falls out of the top four when it’s all said and done, the Sugar Bowl could choose the Bulldogs or Tide over Ole Miss. At that time, it could mean a trip to Atlanta and Peach Bowl falls to the Rebels, and current projections put Pittsburgh in this tilt.

If the SEC can manage to have two teams in the top four, the Rebels would land in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, though it would most likely have to come via Alabama upset of Georgia in a closely contested game along with maybe some upsets mixed in from other conference championships.

So what’s it all mean? Right now, don’t book any non-refundable hotels or flights just yet, but the Rebels seem pretty locked into a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time since 2015.