Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 2021: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

This game needs no introduction — it’s the dadgum Egg Bowl.

Chaos will most likely reign supreme, and anything you may expect to happen will absolutely or absolutely not happen. The TV executives have this game slated for Thanksgiving night, because it’s a college football game and rivalry worthy of the primetime spotlight.

The 2021 season finale will also be the last regular season game for quarterback Matt Corral in an Ole Miss uniform. Rumor is the team is as healthy as it has been since before the Arkansas game, but I’m not going to lie in saying I’d really like to have Ben Brown out there on the O-Line against State. Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders playing at close to 100 percent will absolutely make a difference in the game, however.

Ole Miss’ defense has bowed up since giving up 51 points to Arkansas and clamped down on a variety of offenses around the SEC. But can the Air Raid prove to be effective enough to keep the high powered Rebel offense off the field? Folks, we’re about to find out.

The Rebels have a chance to secure a 10th regular season win for the first time in program history, and the Bulldogs have a chance to spoil it all. It’s a microcosm of the entire rivalry all rolled up into the next 60 minutes of football.

We sue people, and they drive tractors. Let’s tee it up and see who plays football best this Thanksgiving. Cheers!

Odds

Line: Ole Miss +2

Over/Under: 64

How to watch

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

When: 6:30pm CDT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN